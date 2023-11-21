Fortnite it is not only the most well-known and played battle royale in the world, but it is also an excellent showcase for franchises and artists: proof of this is the presence of events and skins dedicated to the world of video games, cinema, sport and more .

Also known in the community are the concerts (think of the great success of the in-game concert of Travis Scott or Ariana Grande) and, according to a very reliable source, the next concert includes a huge name from the global hip-hop scene: Eminem.

In the last few hours, the alleged promotional images of the Eminem x Fortnite event have begun to circulate, published by Hypex on his Twitter profile (X).

Fans of Epic Games’ and the American rapper’s battle royale can’t wait for it to arrive the official announcement: even if it is not clear what type of collaboration it will be, everyone hopes that Marshall Mathers’ presence in the game is not limited to a simple skin, but to something more.

If the concert were to be made official, we will keep you updated regarding the methods of participation: in this case, it will in fact be made available an exclusive island code which will allow you to access the concert area and receive some exclusive gadgets in memory of the event.