Epic Games continues its crossovers with other important videogame and non-gaming franchises. Today the game received a new update and within it players can now find the skins of Ezio and of Eivor (female version).

Regarding Ezio The costume will be available on April 8 at 2:00 am and includes the Hidden Blade pickaxe that only he can wield. To equip this pickaxe, use the Assassin’s Strike emote built into the costume.

At the same time Ezio arrives in the Item Shop, Eivor Varinsdottir makes its Fortnite debut and continues to weave its own destiny. The Eivor Varinsdottir costume will be available in the Item Shop starting from April 8th at 2:00 am, Italian time.

Included with the Eivor Varinsdottir costume are the Shield of Eivor decorative back, bearing the Raven clan mark, and the Raven Clan Axes pickaxe (with the Axes of Eivor alternate style). Wolf Bite’s Drakkar hang glider, once used to sail to Ravensthorpe, is also available in the Item Shop.

Source: EpicGames