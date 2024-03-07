













We are only a few hours away Fortnite begins the second season of its chapter 5. As always, This will be marked by a period in which Epic Games' beloved battle royale will not be available to play. Here we tell you when this will be so that you are warned.

According to the official Fortnite networks, Its maintenance for the second season of episode 5 will be at 3:00 am ET on March 8. That is to say, it will be at 2 in the morning if we convert it to central Mexico time. Of course we know that we have readers from various parts of Latin America, so we leave you the correspondence here.

2 am in Guatemala

3 am in Peru

3 am in Ecuador

3 am in Colombia

4 am in Venezuela

4 am in Bolivia

5 am in Chile

5 am in Argentina

A few minutes before these times, Fortnite It will no longer let you search for new games to prepare its servers. We do not know how long it will take to update, but surely by 10 am on March 8 you will be able to enjoy the second season of chapter 5.

What can we expect from the second season of Fortnite Chapter 5?

Of course, with the approach of the next season, Fortnite has already announced some of the new features. This new stage of chapter 5 will be called Myths and Mortals. Through a small teaser they showed some of the new characters and weapons.

As Pandora's Box showed in the first season, it seems that we will be able to use the weapons of different gods. Among them the powerful lightning bolt of Zeus and some chains that could be linked to Hades. Surely this season's battle pass will have skins of these gods that appear in the video.

Source: Epic Games

Notably There won't be any kind of special event to mark the end of the first season and the start of the next.and. Simply on March 8, this new stage of Fortnite will be available with its new theme, weapons and we'll see what other improvements. Will we see them on the island?

