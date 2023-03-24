There is a good chance that the general classification in the Tour of Catalonia will fall into its fold today. The stage to Lo Port is the toughest of the three stages that are still to be ridden and there is not even a second between classification leader Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel. Today there is an uphill finish, above you follow the course from start to finish!

#LIVE #cycling #separates #Primoz #Roglic #Remco #Evenepoel #win #uphill #finish