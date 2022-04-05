Fortnite it could host a skin of Darth Vaderfamous Star Wars character, with an upcoming event, considering a small and almost imperceptible clue emerged in the past few hours during the presentation of Unreal Engine 5.

During the keynote State of Unreal, or the presentation that Epic Games held today for the official launch of Unreal Engine 5, there was also space for Fortnite, in particular with a brief appearance that aroused the attention of fans and has led some to discover an interesting detail.

During the event, the cinematic introduction of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 was staged, but together with this a second monitor was also shown during the explanation relating to the game, showing a series of filesto show the behind-the-scenes work done by Epic Games on Fortnite with Unreal Engine 5.

A few hawkish eyes realized that, in the list of files visible on the second monitor, something interesting could be hidden: in particular the leader iFireMonkey, specialized in leaked information about Fortnite, found that among the visible files there was one titled “C3S3_Vader”which would seem to refer to a “Vader” inserted in Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite.

Moreover, it would not be the first time that a Star Wars character enters the world of Fortnite, since there was also an event dedicated to December 2019 and later, but it would be an absolute debut for Darth Vader, obviously a very strong character. expected by many players.

Among the other names that emerged in the mysterious list of files that appeared during the presentation video there are also traces of Family Guy (“Family Guy”), Doom and “Jones”.