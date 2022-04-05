Jürgen Klopp is well on the way to the Champions League semi-finals with Liverpool. In the quarter-final first leg, the Reds prevailed 3-1 at Benfica Lisbon on Tuesday evening. Ex-Leipziger Ibrahima Konaté, Sadio Mané and Luis Díaz scored for the English. Darwin Núñez (49th) scored the interim goal for Benfica.

Liverpool and coach Klopp took a big step towards a possible semi-final cracker against FC Bayern. In order to reach the round of the top four teams, Munich must lay the foundation in the quarter-final first leg at FC Villarreal this Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN).

Guardiola further

Manchester City and coach Pep Guardiola are a little further along. Before the top league game against Liverpool on Sunday, the English football champions prevailed against Atlético Madrid’s wall tactics and won 1-0. Kevin De Bruyne gave the hosts a deserved win. The premier class quarter-finals will take place next week.

At the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Klopp initially experienced a relaxed evening. The hosts around national player Julian Weigl were deep and limited themselves to counterattacks. However, the Portuguese could not contain the offensive violence of Klopp’s team around the attackers Mohamed Salah, Díaz and Mané. After just over 15 minutes, defender Konaté headed into the goal to take the lead. Before the break, Liverpool followed up with a quick counterattack, which Mané completed from close range on Díaz’s assist.







It all came down to a sovereign performance from Liverpool – until Konaté slipped up. After a low cross from Rafa Silva, the Frenchman went wide and Darwin, who was lurking behind him, responded with a goal. Spurred on by the roaring crowd, Benfica pushed for an equaliser, but the Reds almost silenced the arena just before the end. After a fine pass from Naby Keita, Díaz rounded the Benfica keeper and made the final score.

Ultimately, Manchester’s victory was also well deserved, but less clear-cut. It developed from the beginning an almost absurd game. City was almost constantly with the ball in the half of the guests, but they didn’t create a clear chance. Atlético limited itself to walls alone – and successfully for a long time. The Spaniards’ cover only broke for the first time in the middle of the second half. After a fine combination through the center, De Bruyne was free in front of Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak and pushed into the far corner.