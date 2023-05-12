













The information comes from a filter that is dedicated to sharing news about Fortnite. According to him it’s only a matter of time before Goku Black is fighting on the island. He also added that his arrival will be ‘very soon’. Maybe it’s a belated way to celebrate Goku Day.

The same leaker indicates that the skin will come with Goku Black in his normal state, but he will be able to transform into a super saiyan rosé. At the moment, he did not reveal information about his possible spikes or backpack, since these collaborations usually include them.

It should be noted that this leaker has been successful on multiple occasions with his revelations about Fortnite. So maybe it will only be a matter of time before we get to play this villain on the island. Do you think he is the last character in dragonball come to battle royale?

What Dragon Ball skins are already in Fortnite?

The first collaboration of Fortnite with dragonball He brought with him four skins of his characters. These were those of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus. A short time later they added those of Piccolo and Gohan, who starred in the Super Hero movie.

Source: Epic Games

Seeing the good relationship that both franchises have makes the arrival of Goku Black on the island very possible. We will even dare to say that the villain could arrive with company once it is released.After all, players will surely be happy with another of the series’ evil antagonists. what other skin dragonball would you like to see?

