On April 28, 1966, just before the door closed, Danish architect Jørn Utzon secretly slipped aboard a plane in Sydney with his family. The last-minute action was aimed at avoiding the press and leaving Australia unnoticed.

Utzon was the architect of the Sydney Opera House. He had won the contract for the building a few years earlier. But after that, almost everything went wrong. Actually, Utzon had only made some sketches when his design was chosen. Exactly how he wanted to build the spectacular roofs was not yet clear. But under pressure from ambitious state premier Joe Cahill, construction had begun before the design was well and truly finished.

In the early 1960s, after much thought, Utzon had devised a method for the roof construction. To do this, part of what had already been built had to be blown up with dynamite. Costs tripled, a political scandal developed. Utzon fell into conflict with the new state prime minister. Until he was done with it and decided to leave Australia. He would never see the completed opera house.

The story of Utzon and Sydney is one of many examples that Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner list in their book How Big Things Get Done. Flyvbjerg is an economic geographer and consultant, who investigates why mega operations such as the construction of railway lines, IT projects, the construction of nuclear power plants, airports or other large infrastructure so often go wrong – or very rarely. Journalist Gardner acts as his ghostwriter.

Flyvbjerg has been keeping a database of mega projects for years. It should come as no surprise that they often cost more and take much longer than originally planned. The extent to which that happens is, however: worldwide only 8.5 percent of mega projects are completed on time and at the estimated price. Cost overruns occur regularly by four to five times. Specific categories such as railway lines and the Olympic Games, for example, appear to be particularly sensitive.

Why does it go wrong so often? According to Flyvbjerg, many projects like the Sydney Opera House are proceeding too quickly, sometimes under political pressure, and there is no good plan. People want something new and special, but that is much riskier than – in Sydney’s case – a proven roof structure. The parties involved also often have too little experience. Utzon was not yet forty and had built very little when he started the Opera House.

Flyvbjerg makes his point with many examples. The stalled high-speed line from Los Angeles to San Francisco? California got to work before there was a good plan. Moreover, it did not want to involve experienced parties such as the French railways, because the orders had to go to American construction companies. But they had absolutely no idea how to build a high-speed line.

The Olympic Games, which always cost more than estimated? Every country wants an even bigger and more special stadium – with all the associated risks. Moreover, each host city has to learn the same lessons again: because the Games rotate, no one builds experience.

Nuclear power plants? There are relatively few of these worldwide, which means that experienced construction parties are actually lacking. The high-speed subway from Hong Kong to Guangzhou? The Hong Kong subway thought it could never be that different from a normal subway.

Psychology

As a reader you constantly think: were they really that naive? But that’s the wrong idea, says Flyvbjerg. Anyone could make these mistakes. Psychology is at work here. Anyone who starts such a mega project assumes that this is not ‘one of those projects’. Because of their optimism, people have a distorted view.

After this point, the book takes on practical traits. Can the reader also prevent his or her own projects from going wrong? When baking a wedding cake, for example, or renovating a bathroom?

This is precisely where Flyvbjerg distils successful examples from its database. What he believes is crucial: take a good look around for similar projects. The writer once advised British builders of a high-speed line to put all archaeologists in the country on standby. Sounds crazy, but a study of these types of projects has shown that the limited availability of archaeologists at the last minute is often a major cost item.

According to Flyvbjerg, successful large projects involve good use of available knowledge, proven technologies, division into sub-projects and long-term planning – always longer than you think is necessary. Why are Pixar movies so good and how do they keep production under budget? Because they tinker endlessly with storyboards at the animation studio, so that nothing needs to be adjusted in the – expensive – production phase.

For people who work on large projects, the described cases will be useful, but the practical dimension of the book does not really get off the ground for others. A wedding cake and a nuclear power plant differ too much for that. Fortunately, that makes little difference: How Big Things Get Done is already valuable enough because of the (psychological) background it provides for the numerous news reports about failed mega plans.

Anyone who had read Flyvbjerg would not have been surprised by the delay and quarrel at the Zuidasdok. Rijkswaterstaat issued a mega tender for that project at Amsterdam Zuid station, but soon got bogged down in a fight with construction companies about risks and delays. Logical, Flyvbjerg would say: it is better to split these types of projects into smaller tenders. And as a client you really have to want to share the risks. That costs something, but delays and legal conflicts are ultimately much more expensive.

The Zuidasdok project has now been split into four smaller tenders and new agreements have been made about sharing risks.

Book Managing (large) projects

Bent Flyvbjerg, Dan Gardner: How Big Things Get Done; The Surprising Factors Behind Every Successful Project, from Home Renovations to Space Exploration Penguin Random House, 256 pages, €23.99 ●●●●●