For a long time Epic Games has had an approach with the community of influencers and tiktokers to add content to their games. Especially Fortnitewho now receives an emote from one with a reputation for controversy.

It is none other than the Mexican content creator Kunno, who stands out for his videos on TikTok, a social network that continues to gain relevance. Especially in one of the dances he performs.

The emote in question Fortnite It is called Feel the Flow and is inspired by the movements of Kunno or Papikunno as they also call him. This belongs to the series of idols handled in this Battle Royale.

This extra came to the game on October 15 as part of its update 22.10 of Chapter 3 Season 4. Its price is 500 V-Bucks, which is $82.50 Mexican pesos based on the current rate within this title.

Font: Epic Games.

Feel the Flow is based on Kunno’s TikTok video where he dances to the song Knock Knock To which ended up going viral. What does this influencer and tiktoker say about it?

Well, in a message he revealed that they contacted him about a year ago. Then he highlighted ‘when we saw this we always thought it was a joke, that this was not going to happen because we know how huge and how powerful the world of Fortnite is’.

What else is new besides this Fortnite emote in patch 22.10?

Although this Feel the Flow emote from Fortnite appeared recently update 22.10 is available from October 4. This includes the Cobra Designated Marksman Rifle and the Holographic Normal and Exotic Chests.

It also marks the return of the Anchor Gauntlet from Chapter 3 Season 3. Those who have unlocked The Gift of Nothing pickaxe or unlock it now will be able to participate in Bytes quests.

Font: Epic Games.

There are also new styles of super levels for this season and there are changes to the squad chat wheel as well as a number of miscellaneous improvements, tweaks and fixes.

All of the above is to offer a better gaming experience to the players and the original extra content and collaborations must be added. With each update this Battle Royale not only gets better but also expands its options.

In addition to Fortnite we have more anime information in EarthGamer.