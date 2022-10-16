Women’s scientific contributions are often underestimated and cited less often than those of their male counterparts, including neuroscience, astronomy, medicine and, according to two new studies, physics.

This new body of work also points to a variety of factors contributing to this citation bias, which could potentially help researchers and institutions to address gender inequality in academia.

According to the first new study, published in Nature Physics over the past week, the over-citation of male researchers is mainly driven by other male researchers (something that has also been seen in political science) and by researchers less familiar with that area of ​​work.

“When you are in a place of uncertainty, you want to choose something that has all the status symbols associated with quality, right or wrong”says Cassidy Sugimoto, a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Public Policy who was not involved in the study.

Hence, when determining the authors to cite, “You will over-select men and under-select women who may have similar qualities but not necessarily be associated with those status symbols”. The researchers ruled out self-citations to focus on how researchers cite each otherbut previous work has found that men cite themselves more than women.

The second study, published a few days ago on Communications Physicshas identified a further factor at play: the “First mover advantage”. The researchers found that among similar documents, as determined by the body of literature cited, those written by men were published earlier than those by female authors.

The consequence is that men can establish themselves in the field before women, which allows them to grow their network and, ultimately, get more recognition. “It was really alarming”says study author Fariba Karimi, a computational social scientist at Vienna’s Complexity Science Hub.

These types of effects can build up over the course of an academic’s career. Among members of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), for example, men averaged about 14,000 more lifetime citations than women, according to a published paper. in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences last month.

And the shape and characteristics of citation networks also varied significantly by gender. Women have fewer peers than men and usually have more women as peers, among other differences, to the extent that researchers could determine an individual’s gender based on network characteristics alone.

However, women have some advantages in science

Understanding these underlying biases is key to assessing progress towards gender equality. For example, a recent working paper found that by comparing men and women with similar publications and citations in the fields of psychology, mathematics and economics, women were actually up to 15 times more likely to be accepted into NAS and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences for the past 20 years.

But the researchers caution that interpreting those results is complex. “We should not take away from this document that women have an unfair advantage because we know that productivity and citations are biased”says Roberta Sinatra, a computational social scientist at the University of Copenhagen who was not involved in the study.

As the authors write in their article, scholars face more obstacles in publishing and those who do “They may in fact be better scholars than men with a similar record, potentially justifying an increase in their chances of being selected as members of academies.”

Some researchers also fear that overemphasis on the study of elite groups in science it may not represent the complete picture. “You are watching something exceptional and you are drawing conclusions for an entire population”says Sugimoto.

But overall, these studies point to the factors where individual action could help do away with unfair systems, says Dani Bassett, a systems neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania, co-author of one of the recent physics studies and the study. of quotes from neuroscience.

One strategy, which Bassett’s team employs, is to quantify the proportion of articles written by men and women that researchers cite in a study using tools such as the gender balance assessment tool and include such information as a diversity statement.

This, Bassett points out, not only informs about parity of citations in a study, but also signals a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. “These are areas where we can make a lot of changes without having to convince specific leaders, which I think is really empowering people in academia.”.

At the same time, the researchers also say the strategy should be collective, from individual researchers to journals and academic institutions. “We cannot change the system without the community on board”says Karimi.