The first thing you should know is that you have to ascend to the treetops, ride velocirraptors, fight with vegetation and slide through the mud to go faster and camouflage yourself in Chapter 4 Season 3 of fortnite.

Likewise, in the game’s battle pass you will not only find the traditional original characters from Fortniteyou can also unlock Optimus PrimeTransformers character, who is, for many fans, the jewel in the crown this season.

Source: Epic Games

If you are a fan of this game, surely you are excited by all the changes and challenges that came in this new game period. If it happens that you moved away and you are looking for an excuse to return, surely Optimus Prime It is that incentive to pay for the Battle Pass this season.

What comes to the island of Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3?

Cups are the limit!: Climb to the treetops of the jungle and shoot from above, or use weapons while climbing on vines. From the ground, slide to the side to gain speed and camouflage, ride a velociraptor, or bounce through the jungle without taking fall damage with the jumping saplings. Fire a “Bomb Sprout” to create an explosion or a “Stink Plant” to release toxic gas on nearby enemies, and heal yourself by hitting “Healing Sprouts” with a pickaxe.

Source: Epic Games

Let the wild times begin: This Season introduces seven new Reality Augments: “Animal Instincts”, “Smart Weaponry”, “Smack Drag” and more. Various reality augmentations from Chapter 4 of Seasons 1 and 2 also return.

Battle Pass Outfits: Purchasing the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass automatically unlocks the futuristic Era. Progress through the Battle Pass to unlock outfits like Savage Rock Rian and Autobot Leader Optimus Prime! Later in the season, party animal Meowscles Paradise will be unlockable in the Battle Pass!

Excited for all the additions coming to Fortnite in its Chapter 4 Season 3?