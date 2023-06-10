The pressure on King Willem-Alexander to apologize for the slavery past on July 1 is increasing. A large majority of the Surinamese and Caribbean community wants a royal ‘sorry’, according to research by EenVandaag. Interest groups have also insisted on this in conversations at the palace, insiders say to this site.
#Press #WillemAlexander #apologize #commemoration #slavery #explosion #anger #follow
The Debate – Will the new CEO of Twitter change the course of Elon Musk’s social network?
First modification: 06/10/2023 - 03:44 Twitter could take another course with the arrival of Linda Yaccarino at the address of...
Leave a Reply