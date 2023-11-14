Fortnite could return to the fray with a new and acclaimed collaboration: the one with the most famous fun and innovative “football on wheels” game in the world Rocket League.

A collaboration between the two, which could return within a monthi.e. do it in an even more disruptive way than previously seen: as reported by the well-known Fortnite leaker Shiina these would be precisely the intentions of Epic Games.

The leaker, in particular, focuses on the possibility that one will be inaugurated soon “racing race mode” within the most loved battle royale in the world which will see the full participation of the vehicles we have come to know in Rocket League.

Since this is to all intents and purposes the return of a collaboration, and having a rather reliable source on our side, we would like to state that, in all likelihood, this indiscretion could turn out to be authentic.

Fortnite continues to delight its players by offering new modes, beloved returns and interesting collaborations: next Alan Wake and Nightmare Before Christmas Could it really be the return of the beloved car game? We’ll find out very soon, presumably.