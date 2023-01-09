Forspoken will be released at the end of the month, more precisely the January 24thand the latest trailer released by Square Enix adds fuel to the fire of a title already much talked about by the community. The previous trailer was released in August, and caused a lot of talk about itself due to the marked irony contained in it.

The trailer of Forspoken just released it takes itself much more seriously, and is worthy of that of an action film, demonstrating how much Square Enix take your new production seriously. It was published a month after the demo of the title, which divided the community in two, thanks to the many things to improve before the publication of the final version, which is more than legitimate if you think that we are faced with a Completely new IP.

Forspoken is currently only planned on Playstation 5 And pc. It is not currently expected to arrive on consoles Xboxesbut this is likely to happen once the exclusivity period for the Japanese console is over, which as reported at the end of the trailer, will last until January 23, 2025, which is two years after the release of the title. We just have to wait and see if Square Enix will be able to solve the problems of Forspoken within its publication.