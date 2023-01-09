TopGears correspondent Rob Dahm has been on the road again. This time he meets Matt Kwiek, a lover of old Mercedes. His Mercedes 280 SE (W108) rolls off the factory in 1970 and is therefore already ageing. That is why Kwiek has replaced the tired power source with a more modern V8 from an AMG. The power of the old Mercedes? 400 hp. And it is manual.

Under the hood is now an AMG V8 engine that originally comes in a 2001 Mercedes S 55 AMG. The six-speed manual gearbox comes from a Chrysler Crossfire. According to Kwiek, the engine change was not such a difficult job, only the correct centering of the crankshaft with the rest of the drivetrain is a bit difficult. Things like engine mounts and exhaust manifolds had to be custom made.

And it doesn’t stop there. Kwiek has also taken a Mercedes 280 CE to the track. This car has the V8 from the CL 55 AMG from 2003. A supercharger gives this engine some extra energy. In addition, it is equipped with a rather special body kit made entirely of steel. You can see how the two restomod projects are driving below.