Originally scheduled for May, Forspoken from Luminous Productions it has been postponed to 11 October to allow for more “refinements”. However, it could very well face another postponement though Final Fantasy 16 it will be ready for launch sooner.

This was revealed by XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker on The XboxEra podcast. “There is a possibility that Square may postpone Forspoken again, but only if they manage to release Final Fantasy 16 this year.. ”

Apparently, it appears that Square Enix is ​​evaluating the development progress of Final Fantasy 16 and if it is ready in time (most likely within the launch window of the winter holidays), the team may decide to launch it while Forspoken will be postponed.

It’s not such a strange strategy as the former is a more established IP and a highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Forspoken is also an important exclusive, but it is a new IP, which may require additional development time.

Instead of throwing two high-budget exclusives in the same window, Square Enix may choose to distance them further.

Regardless of whether this happens or not, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has indicated that development is nearing completion and a new trailer will arrive “soon”.

Source: Gamingbolt.