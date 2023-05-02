Paraguay dawned this Tuesday (2) with protests in different parts of the country. Former opposition and independent candidates are demanding a manual count and an audit of the electronic voting system used for the first time in last Sunday’s general election. According to the National Police, 42 people have been arrested so far.

The climate after the elections, in which the ruling Santiago Peña won and the Colorado Party obtained a significant majority in the Senate and departments, became tense after the former independent and anti-establishment candidate Paraguayo Cubas denounced an alleged “fraud” and his supporters began to protest.

Cubas, whose independent force became the third largest in the country, was accompanied by appeals from liberal Efraín Alegre and former foreign minister Euclides Acevedo, who came second and fourth, respectively, in the presidential elections.

On his Twitter account, Alegre called for “an immediate manual count of 10% of randomly selected polling stations in each polling station across the country” and “an independent international audit of the computer system software used” in the elections.

Along the same lines, Acevedo, also via Twitter, asked for a “computer audit of 10% of the electronic voting machines, with the presence of a specialized international consultancy” and the “manual counting of the ballots, one by one”.

The progressive senator and former candidate for vice president Jorge Querey indicated on the same social network that there are “enough complaints to review the calculation of the election results”.

“Review, and if necessary, new elections,” added Querey, who was Acevedo’s running mate.

Since Monday, supporters of Cubas have toured some parts of Asunción, especially the historic center, and at the end of the day they gathered in the vicinity of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE), which remains militarized.

The commander of the National Police, Gilberto Fleitas, told “ABC Cardinal” radio this Tuesday that about 60 protest points were registered across the country. He also confirmed the arrest of 42 people, including 15 in the department of Guairá, five in Amambay and the rest in Asunción.

Among others, he described as the “hottest spots” the headquarters of the electoral body in Asunción and Ciudad del Este, on the border with Brazil and Argentina.