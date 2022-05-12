Marrakech will host the tenth round of the 2022 Formula E championship on July 2, replacing the previously postponed Vancouver E-Prix.

The Moroccan city has already been the scene of four precedents in the series, the last of which in 2020 before the closure of everything due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan was briefly placed on last season’s calendar, with the granting of a return before the race was again canceled due to COVID-19, with flights from the UK being suspended.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Jérôme d’Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro, James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Marrakech will now be able to cover the space left free by the postponement of the Vancouver race, canceled last month because the promoters were unable to complete the necessary arrangements in time to organize the appointment in the False Creek area.

Vancouver was to be part of the E-Fest event, also postponed to 2023, which included a conference on corporate sustainability and live music.

The return of Marrakech ensures that this year’s Formula E calendar will consist of 16 races, the largest calendar in the championship.