FC Barcelona has one of the most important transfer markets in recent years ahead of it. They need a remodeling of the squad to be able to opt for big signings like Haaland’s (after all the talk, Barcelona didn’t even make an offer for him). As reported by Cadena SER, among the top players in the squad, from Barcelona they think that both Ter Stegen and De Jong have a good market and are not non-transferable like Ansu Fati, Pedri, Ferrán…
The transfer of Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United is something that is almost closed according to various media. With the arrival of Xavi, the Dutchman has not had the performance that was expected of him and everything indicates that he will meet again with Ten Hag in Manchester with whom he brought out the best version of him. Manchester City is also after taking over the midfielder but it seems that the negotiations with the Red Devils are quite advanced, the signing will be announced at the end of the month with a figure of around €80M.
Ter Stegen’s case is different. He is not as purely economic as De Jong’s, but at the club they know that it is a position that can be easily replaced. So far in 90min we have not been informed of any offer by the German.
The last point to discuss is the departure of Philippe Coutinho. This has probably been one of the worst signings in the history of Barcelona. The Catalan team has lost more than €100M with this operation. Phil will not wear the Barça shirt again. Gerrard wants him in his team and the player already knows that he will stay at Villa Park. The operation will close around €20M (half of what was agreed with Aston Villa). Laporta will make cash with the signing and save a very important token.
#Barcelona #puts #Jong #Ter #Stegen #showcase
Leave a Reply