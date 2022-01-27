As in 2021, Formula E will also be broadcast live on Sky Sport and Mediaset this year. For the two E-Prix of Saudi Arabia here is the complete program and the qualifying and race times
The 2022 Formula E World Championship starts from Saudi Arabia with the double E-Prix in Diriyah, near the capital Riyadh: appointment on 28 and 29 January with the first races of the season. As in 2021, Sky and Mediaset (unencrypted) will broadcast the electric world races live on TV, which this year for the Italian colors presents the great novelty of Antonio Giovinazzi and in 2023 will even have the Maserati competing with its own team.
Formula E Arabia, tv timetables
The program includes shakedown and FP1 on January 27, FP2, qualifying and race 1 on January 28, FP3, qualifying and race 2 on January 29. Here is the television programming for the Arab races that open the Formula E 2022 World Championship:
Friday January 28th
1.45 pm Qualifying 1 (Sky Sport 1 and Sport Action)
6pm Race 1 (Sky Sport 1, Mediaset Canale 20)
Saturday 29 January
13.45 Qualifying 2 (Sky Sport Action)
6pm Race 2 (Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Action, Mediaset Canale 20)
