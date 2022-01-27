The 2022 Formula E World Championship starts from Saudi Arabia with the double E-Prix in Diriyah, near the capital Riyadh: appointment on 28 and 29 January with the first races of the season. As in 2021, Sky and Mediaset (unencrypted) will broadcast the electric world races live on TV, which this year for the Italian colors presents the great novelty of Antonio Giovinazzi and in 2023 will even have the Maserati competing with its own team.