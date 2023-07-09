Mayor Gualtieri’s decision to move the event to July caused further inconvenience





This year’s event Formula E in Rome it has been moved temporarily, from April to July, but the inconvenience and annoyance for the city and the residents does not change.

In fact, the Capital and in particular the EUR district will be the venue for the competitions on 15 and 16 July next.

It is a neglected “world championship of electric single-seaters” conceived in 2011 by the fertile mind of former FIA president Jean Todt.

The first competition was held in 2014 at Beijing.

The Grand Prix is ​​traditionally held on the Eur street circuit – the second longest in the world – over a 3.3 km course with 19 bends.

The event is feared by the residents and workers of the entire southern quadrant of the capital, right where the prime minister lives Giorgia Meloni.

The works began on 24 June and will end right after the start, ie on 13 July.

It must be said that the Eur already in 2009 was a candidate to host the GP of Formula 1but political and citizen opposition prevented it.

Instead, Formula E is a legacy of the former mayor Virginia Raggi which has been particularly involved in this “gift” to the residents and the Romans who have reciprocated – also for everything else – making it rank in last place in the last local elections.

In fact, the residents suffer serious hardships every year because the neighborhood is armored for a month, also considering the dismantling times, whereas previously it was for much less time.

And if the noise and pollution impact of the Formula E it is not comparable to that of classic Formula 1, but the asphalt -already devastated by years of neglect- is less affected by it.

In fact, with each demonstration new damages are discovered that no one repairs.

The merchants of the neighborhood have been protesting for years about the loss of customers that the event produces every year, so much so that the Municipality is forced – when it remembers – to give a compensation bonus.

Not to mention the loss of parking spaces, the detour of buses and traffic restrictions.

Furthermore, the choice of Mayor Gualtieri moving the event to July caused further inconvenience because it blocks the main road leading to the sea, namely the Cristoforo Colombo, as holidaymakers and bathing establishments managers have pointed out.

Subscribe to the newsletter

