To speak of disappointment is probably unrealistic, but until Saturday morning the role of the main suspect as a possible rival of Red Bull in qualifying had fallen on the shoulders of Ferrari. In Friday’s practice, the SF-23 had given both drivers positive sensations, which boded well in view of qualifying, net of the second free practice session lost by Charles Leclerc due to a problem with the electrical part.

Yet, in the decisive moment, only a fourth and a fifth place came so it is hard to distinguish between a glass half full and one half empty. The Ducati has never made a secret of the fact that the Silverstone test could have created some fears for the many fast corners, but not so much on the flying lap where the new tire often forgives some defects, but in the race, where tire management over long distances becomes central.

Before arriving in England, the goal was to confirm ahead of Mercedes and Aston Martin and, at least on Saturday, the finish line seems to have been reached. However, few would have bet on the fact that the first car behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull was not red, but papaya, because it was not a car from the Maranello team, but from McLaren, who won the front row. This is why the one at Ferrari is a muffled, almost sketchy smile, as Frederic Vasseur himself hinted, who bluntly explained how he expected something more from his team, with the flaw of not being able to put together all the necessary pieces to maximize the result.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Today it’s difficult to have a clear picture of the ranking of values ​​on the pitch and in the end it doesn’t matter to me, because what matters is where we are on the scoreboard [quarto e quinto]. A bit of mixed sensations today, because we are ahead of our closest competitors, but on the other side we could have done better, we didn’t put everything together and it was a difficult session. That’s how it went, not a bad result, but let’s see tomorrow,” said the Ferrari Team Principal.

Beyond the more than four tenths accused by Max Verstappen, who continues to represent a world apart for this Formula 1, the Italian company had the potential to be able to hit the front row with one of the two drivers, thus stealing second place to Lando Norris. However, as Vasseur said, neither of the two standard-bearers of the Maranello team managed to put in a clean lap without any particular flaws.

Both Ferraristi proved to be extremely fast in the stretch leading up to turn three, which had to be tackled flat-out, while significant differences emerged in the slower change of direction. Charles Leclerc chose to reward the first part of the sequence, then slightly penalizing the change of direction that leads onto the four. An approach similar to that of Sainz, who however failed to bring the same speed as his team mate in the first part of the chicane, whose numbers are more in line with those of Norris. While the Briton managed to take full advantage of the chosen setting in turn four, the same cannot be said for the Spaniard from Ferrari, who also paid the price towards Leclerc.

A key theme is that of top speeds, where McLaren continues to struggle as in the first part of the championship. Drag remains an unresolved issue at the moment, as the latest package of technical innovations focused more on adding downforce that could help improve balance towards the rear than on improving pure efficiency on the straights. An aspect well highlighted both on Wellington Straight, as well as on Hangar Straight, where the MCL60 suffered a disadvantage of 6-7km/h.

British GP – Comparison between Leclerc’s and Norris’s best lap in Q3 Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

If on the straights it didn’t show its best qualities, the Woking car was instead exalted in sections such as turn 6, where Norris was able to bring a lot of speed going into the entry going to attack the inside curb, while the two Reds showed some signs of fatigue. Compared to Friday, Sainz showed a less aggressive approach, leaving more room for setting up the next area, turn 7, where he actually showed higher speeds, although suffering on exit where the McLaren returned to it as master.

The theme of top speeds also returns in the area leading to the Copse, where Norris, even before setting the inclusion, denotes peaks a few km/h lower than the two Ferraristi. A gap that then continued not only in turn nine, but also in the following stretch, at least up to the final part of the snake, where Ferrari was unable to keep up with the British cars. An aspect that can also be appreciated from the telemetry, in which the speed line can be seen to drop sharply if compared with that of the Bristol pilot, who is much softer in progression. An encouraging sign for the Woking stable.

Nonetheless, the time gained before and after the Copse had allowed Leclerc to reach the reference point of the second set with a slight advantage, which was then lost at Stowe, where he made a mistake on entry that forced him to widen his line. “I went a little wide. It was still a bit wet and probably at that moment I lost a lap that would have brought me to the front row. It’s surprising to see McLaren so fast,” explained the Ferrarista, who was a good 13 km/h slower than Norris at that point. Even in the first attempt on used tyres, but in conditions similar to most of his rivals, the Monegasque hadn’t been able to find good speeds in that specific stretch, unlike his teammate, who was more in line with the data recorded by the British from McLaren.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Only in the second attempt of Q2 was Leclerc able to get close to the numbers of his opponents, a sign that that stretch didn’t represent a problem for the entire qualifying. The red standard bearer himself provided a possible explanation for the problem, explaining that for the last heat he had focused on a balance that proved to be inadequate for the track conditions: “Then in Q3, maybe I didn’t expect that the sun came out so much. I was a bit aggressive with the front wing and lost the rear in some corners and that cost me a lot. It’s a shame, because I think the front row was possible.”

The final stretch also weighed heavily, the one of the chicane where the two MCL60s showed excellent qualities especially when exiting during the traction phase, even against poleman Max Verstappen. But it was the error at Stowe that penalized the most, because it effectively canceled the advantage acquired after passing through the second photocell, when the difference in terms of top speed between the two cars had increased the gap.

The Monegasque’s stated goal for the race is second place. Attention will not be directed only to the McLarens, but also to the two Mercedes, who showed good race pace on Friday.