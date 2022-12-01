DS Performance today opened a new chapter in its motorsport history by unveiling its team, now together with Penske Autosport, and the new car it will race in the 2023 FIA Formula E season, the DS E-TENSE FE23 Gen3.

The team, together with Techeetah, achieved 10 victories, 15 pole positions, 28 podiums and, above all, two category titles. Now it’s time for a new chapter together with Penske and with two drivers who, during their careers, have managed to win the title in Formula E. We are talking about the Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne and the Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.

This is the only driver duo capable of winning the title: Vergne has even won two in recent seasons, while Vandoorne arrives from Mercedes with the stripes of reigning world champion after winning the title a few months ago.

As for the car, it is the third generation of Formula E which will make its debut this year. The DS Penskes will be instantly recognizable thanks to their livery, black and gold, made to stand out in the midst of the group of single-seaters that will compete during the next season.

Penske DS09 Photo by: DS Automobiles

The FE23 features a number of significant changes from its predecessor. The Gen3 cars are the fastest ever in the Formula E World Championship, reaching a top speed of 280 km/h, despite being 60 kg lighter than the Gen2 car. Most impressive, however, is the efficiency, as more than 40% of the energy used in a race comes from regeneration which is activated under braking.

The DS E-TENSE FE23 is also more powerful, delivering 350 kW compared to the Gen2 car’s 250 kW, and features four-wheel drive. A new front drive adds an additional 250kW to the rear, doubling regeneration capacity to a total of 600kW. Finally, thanks to the new front transmission, the Gen3 is the first Formula E car without rear hydraulic brakes.

“Innovation comes from competition! Since the founding of DS Automobiles, we have placed electrification at the heart of our global strategy,” said Beatrice Foucher, Chief Executive Officer of DS Automobiles.

“Our successes in Formula E, as the first premium manufacturer in the category, and our numerous records achieved with the second generation car, have increased our technological know-how and enhanced our reputation. Today we start a new chapter with a renowned team , exceptional drivers and a clear objective: to continue winning titles to promote the launch of our new all-electric models from 2024”.

Penske DS09 Photo by: DS Automobiles

These are instead the words of Eugenio Franzetti, director of DS Performance: “This is an extremely exciting moment for DS Performance. After our enormous successes with the Gen2 car, we unveil today the new DS E-TENSE FE23: our Formula E car third-generation lighter, faster and more powerful”.

“It is also a new chapter for the Penske Autosport team, one of the biggest names in all of motorsport. In the coming seasons, our new car will be entrusted to two great drivers, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne. These two champions are extremely fast and reliable and will no doubt showcase the technological capabilities of our cars and the DS brand.”

Jay Penske, owner and team principal of DS Penske added: “This season is a defining moment for the team. A new generation of racing cars, a new power unit and a historic alliance with a manufacturer we have admired for years. We couldn’t be most excited for Season 9! We believe our prospects for the season remain incredibly strong with Stoffel and JEV securing the strongest and most experienced lineups in the series. I look forward to outstanding results this season and the start of a trip with DS and Stellantis to Mexico City in January 2023”.

Then the first words of the two pilots could not be missing. This is how Stoffel Vandoorne presented himself, after the sensational experience with Mercedes which earned him the conquest of the world title in the category.

“I’m a huge fan of the new livery and couldn’t be more excited to share the finished product. We have an extremely exciting year of racing ahead of us and I’m delighted to be able to put pressure on the other teams from the start of the season in Mexico!” .

Penske DS09 Photo by: DS Automobiles

Jean-Eric Vergne, multiple Formula E champion, intends to redeem himself after a last season that didn’t live up to his expectations. The former Toro Rosso driver is one of the stars in the category and will do everything to shine again.

“I’m proud of this car! The livery makes the car very smooth, fast and aggressive and that represents our team spirit! We all share the same passion for our sport and when that meets efficiency and hard work, the success is never far off. I look forward to taking our new DS E-TENSE FE23 to new victories.”

