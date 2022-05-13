Tigres had a good result in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 quarterfinals. During their visit to Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium, the UANL team dealt the first blow to qualify for the semifinals of the competition. The felines got the victory by the minimum difference with a goal by Jesús Dueñas. However, on the negative note, the Monterrey team will not be able to count on Nicolás ‘Diente’ López for the second leg, because he was sent off after hitting Luis Abram in a dispute for the ball.
In a first instance, the Uruguayan player had taken the yellow card, but once the play was reviewed in the VAR, the referee decided to expel him from the match. The whistler Fernando Hernández also showed the red card to Miguel Herrera after receiving angry complaints from the ‘Piojo’.
In addition to the controversial move against Abram, “Diente” López starred in an outburst with Luis Quiñones, his teammate. The Uruguayan striker made words with the Colombian to the point of reaching the shoves in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
In the recording you can see how both players begin to warm up and push each other. André Pierre Gignac arrives to separate the players and ask them to make an effort to continue the play. The thing did not happen to majors.
In recent weeks it has been rumored that Nico López would leave Tigres due to the few minutes and the little prominence he had this season. Toluca could be a destination for the Uruguayan striker, who has a good friendship with Leonardo Fernández, the figure of the Red Devils.
#controversial #fight #Luis #Quiñones #Diente #López
Leave a Reply