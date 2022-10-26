Mexico City will have a big party next weekend when they celebrate 60 years since the Formula 1 came to our country. The Mexican Grand Prix it was first held in November and has been held in three different stages, with its absence from the championship calendar for a few years.

The first stage was from 1962, when the race did not count, until 1970, when the authorities could not control the crowd and a dog ran on the track. An event was scheduled for 1971, but after Pedro Rodríguez’s death, the plan was abandoned.

The second stage lasted from 1986 to 1992, with the Magdalena Mixhuca Circuit renamed as Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. It was until 2015 that the Formula 1 returned to Mexican territory; it had been thought that it would return in 2014 but it was postponed a year so that the racetrack met the specifications.

Since then, the only time the race has been canceled was in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 21 races held, not counting the non-scoring race in 1962, the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome saw drivers such as Alain Prost and Ayrton senna climb to the top of the podium.

Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix in 2021. Photo: EFE

Of the pilots currently still active, only Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have won the Mexican Grand Prix. In fact, the Dutchman is, in general, the driver with the most victories in the Mexican capital, with three in total: 2017, 2018 and the most recent last year, all three with Red Bull.

Behind Verstappen, he is hamilton which he won in 2016 and 2019, both with Mercedes. The Briton is tied with Jim Clark, Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell, but he still has a chance to catch up with the Red Bull driver, in this or next season, which for now would be the last in which the Mexican Grand Prix is ​​run, unless the contract is renewed.