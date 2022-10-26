The Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt should be “Das Beste oder Nichts”, so to speak.

You may have noticed that during the Grand Prix of America – just like last year – a number of big names were present. For example, Martin Brundle walked out on Brad Pitt (a great honor of course) and Apple CEO Tim Cook was present to wave the finish flag. He did this so enthusiastically that the flag almost flew out of his hands.

Brad Pitt and Tim Cook don’t seem to have much in common—besides the fact that they’re both very wealthy American celebrities—yet they were there for the same reason. They are both involved in a new Formula 1 film. Brad Pitt plays the lead role and the film is produced by Apple TV+.

Sir Lewis Hamilton is also involved in this Formula 1 film, who will be given a role as producer. Unlike Brad Pitt, he already wanted to say something about the film. Lewis does not go into detail yet, but does create very high expectations.

“I know we’re making the best racing movie ever,” said Lewis Hamilton. According to him, it will not only be a masterpiece on a visual level, but it is also a film that will play on the emotion of the fans.

It won’t be the big names involved in the film. The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinsky, who also directed the blockbuster of 2022 (Top Gun: Maverick). Producer Jerry Bruckheimer (known from the original Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean, among others) is not the first one either. They were also present in Austin.

These Hollywood bobos weren’t just there for fun. On Friday they gave a presentation for all team bosses. Individual interviews were also held with various teams. So it seems that the Formula 1 teams will be closely involved in the project.

That should mean that it will be a very realistic film, although of course you never know with Hollywood. Since the project is still in an early stage, it will unfortunately take a while before we can see the end result. So you don’t have to subscribe to Apple TV+ for the time being.

