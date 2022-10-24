Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas revealed the reason for his exit to Viaplay

Valtteri Bottas admitted that the exit that led to the suspension was his own fault.

From the seventh from the screen to the F1 race in Austin Valtteri Bottas the evening turned into a pancake when the Finn had to stop in the 18th round.

Bottas was tied for the points but suddenly lost control of his car in a corner and drifted irreversibly onto the sand.

“It’s my own fault. Started from the bottom. Inss said there was 25 kiltas more wind from astern that round. It was a bit of a surprise,” Bottas said in an interview with Viaplay.

“I was just trying to get closer Pierre Gasly. I came to that corner pretty much the same way as in the previous rounds. At least the gust of wind didn’t help when the car left the glove box.”

After that, Bottas elaborated on how the strong gusts of wind made driving more difficult.

“It wasn’t easy. Up until then it had been okay, but when every round is a little different, it’s hard to predict. Unfortunately, this can happen when you drive at the limit.”

The F1 race in Austin was won by Red Bull Max Verstappen before Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari Charles Leclerc.