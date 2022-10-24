Residents of the eastern part of Russia will be able to observe the total lunar eclipse on November 8, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium said on Monday, October 24.

They noted that the total phase of the eclipse will last more than an hour and the best conditions for its observation will be in the Far East, Transbaikalia, Northern and Eastern Siberia.

“In Central Siberia, the Moon will rise above the horizon in the initial phases of the eclipse, and in Western Siberia – after its middle. In the European part of Russia, it will still be early evening when the moon will rise above the horizon, so at moonrise it will be possible to see only the most final, penumbral phases of the eclipse,” the planetarium specified.

A total lunar eclipse is when the Moon enters the cone of the Earth’s shadow. If it is not completely in it, then the eclipse is called partial.

Earlier, weather forecasters explained the appearance of the red moon in the sky over Moscow on October 17. The chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, explained that the color of the moon is affected by air humidity. Moisture particles in the air scatter the light so that the heavenly body becomes crimson, she added.

On October 4, the general director of Roscosmos announced that by 2030 Russia would be able to land astronauts on the moon. He recalled that within the framework of the lunar program, Russia is preparing to send the Luna-25 automatic lander to the Moon.