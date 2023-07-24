Japan | A fish with radioactivity more than 180 times the permitted amount was found near the Fukushima nuclear power plant

The measurement results are causing concern in the region, as Japan is about to start dumping radioactive waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

in Japan The amount of radioactive cesium that exceeded the recommendations by more than 180 times was measured in a fish that lived near the drains of the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

A British newspaper tells about the fish The Guardian.

In the fish caught in mid-May, radioactive cesium-137 was measured at 18,000 becquerels per kilogram, while the legal limit in Japan is 100 becquerels per kilogram.

The three reactors of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in central Japan were destroyed in March 2011when an underwater earthquake triggered a tsunami.

In May the caught fish is one of dozens of fish caught in the last year that have been measured with an excessive amount of radioactivity, reports The Guardian.

The measurement results are causing concern in the region, as Japan is about to start dumping radioactive waste water from a nuclear power plant into the sea. At the beginning of July, the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA gave the country permission to start discharging wastewater.

There are 1.3 million tons of waste water in storage, which is equivalent to about 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Wastewater has been used to cool the power plant’s fuel rods.

Nearby areas have opposed the decline in sewage. For example, Hong Kong has threatened to ban food imports from ten Japanese prefectures if the water drawdown goes ahead as planned.

China, on the other hand, this week started testing fish and seafood products imported from Japan for radioactivity, as a result of which some wholesalers stopped handling these Japanese products.

However, the Japanese energy company Tepco has assured that the impact of the water release on the environment is minimal.