The show has also come to an end The Pupa and the Nerdy: the last episode is upon us. Barbara D’Urso along this path it has seen the birth and development of different dynamics. Couples have formed, but not without controversy. Inside the Villa there were moments of tension, but there is also space for love.

One of the protagonists of: ‘La Pupa ei nerd’, is without a doubt Denis Dosio. The famous influencer walked in single and was convinced he was staying. But along the way she met him Emy Buonoknown to the public for its participation in Ti Spedisco in Convento.

She too, like Dosio, participates as a pupa in the format of Barbara D’Urso. The boy has got to try something more than just affection and during the last episode he reveals it to everyone, declaring their official engagement.

However, the news has raised several controversies and many are convinced that theirs is just a strategy for a final with all the trimmings. In any case, Emy, like Dennis, confirmed the mutual interest. It is different for Drusilla Gucci, the girlfriend of the show participant (like Pupo) Francesco Chiofalo.

The girl cannot forgive the levity that her boyfriend had in approaching Malena. Barbara D’Urso herself tried in every way to placate her spirits, but with poor results. But there is also a rumor about another couple who apparently formed.

We are talking about Gianmarco Onestini and Mila Suarez. The two, while on their journey, have repeatedly talked about theirs special friendship. Gossip expert Daianira Marzano reveals that the two in reality yes. I am romantically involved.

This is because they were pinched together in unequivocal attitudes. After the recordings of the program, the two seem to have taken a vacation together in Sharm El Sheikh.