Last season of the Formula 1the mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez He achieved his best score and position within the drivers’ table by finishing in third place behind his teammate Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, however, the driver from Guadalajara knows that he could have finished in second place if he had received the support from his teammate at Red Bull.

Just a few days before the start of the new season of the Formula 1 With the Bahrain Grand Prix, Checo Pérez threw a dart at Red Bull and his teammate Max Verstappen by assuring that if he doesn’t receive the same support, he won’t either.

The Mexican declared that he will not be willing to support his partner max verstappen if he doesn’t too. “It’s always important to work as a team and obviously if I see that I don’t receive the support when I need it, I won’t either,” he said in an interview with Fox Sports.

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen prior to the Formula 1/@redbullracing tests

During the previous campaign, much of the controversy surrounding the Austrian team had to do with the little support that the Dutchman gave the Mexican; However, Pérez wants that to change: “We have discussed it and we have a very transparent relationship from the beginning. In the end, the important thing is to leave everything behind because we have to work as a team”.

In the 2021 season Checo Perez helped Verstappen in the last race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a great defense on Lewis Hamilton delaying the Mercedes driver so he couldn’t have a free stop, a defense that ultimately helped the Dutchman get his first championship of Formula 1.

Last year, the Mexican was once again key for Verstappen to win the title again, the Mexican held off rivals several times so that Mad Max finished in first place. Once the title was tied, Checo asked his partner for help to be runner-up in the world, Red Bull He gave the order and Verstappen refused, leaving second place in the hands of Charles Leclerc.

during last season Checo Perez He was affected by a media campaign against him by the ‘Verstappen Clan’, a campaign started by the Dutchman’s father when the Mexican won the Monaco Grand Prix, and Verstappen refused on two occasions to let Sergio Pérez pass at the Grand Premio de Brasil, first in the sprint race and then in the race on Sunday, points that could have been essential for the man from Guadalajara to take second place in Formula 1.