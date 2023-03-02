Started in January acceleration program for the 4 teams winners of the second editions of Bologna Game Farm. It is a development project in the video game development sector promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna, coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna in the context of actions to support cultural and creative industries, carried out in collaboration with IncrediBOL!, ART -ER S.Cons.pA and IIDEA – Italian Interactive & Digital Entertainment Association. The program will run until May 2023.

The chosen teams, Farafter, Monster Chef, The First Hand and Ryoko, each received a grant of €30,000 and can now begin the acceleration process in the suggestive Serre dei Giardini Margherita in Bologna, with the aim of developing video game prototypes present to Italian and international publishers.

“Attention to entrepreneurial dynamics in the world of video games is growing all over the world due to the wealth of applications, from entertainment to education to the use of cultural heritage.” Said Rosa Grimaldi, Delegate of the Mayor of Bologna for Cultural and Creative Industries, and then continued: “For the city of Bologna, BGF is an opportunity to support talented teams in the development of innovation in the videogame sector and in generating an impact on the local territory and the larger one”.

She was joined by Mauro Felicori, the Councilor for Culture and Landscape of the Emilia-Romagna Region, who declared: “The first edition was a success, so we repeat it. The GAME market is too interesting to stay out of it! ”

The acceleration path consists of three phases: the first involves analyzing the critical issues of the project and the composition of the development team; the second dedicated to the production of a “vertical slice” which leads to the creation of a playable demo to be presented on the occasion of the Demo Day, scheduled for mid-May; the third of preparing a pitch that is as original and captivating as possible, so as to present it to a publisher.

“Bologna Game Farm is one of the first videogame accelerators in Italy, we really believe in this project and in new talents.” Said Ivan Venturi, coordinator of the acceleration path of Bologna Game Farm together with tutors Luca Marchetti and Gerardo Verna, who then added: “After the success of the first edition, we continue with great passion on our journey towards the consolidation and professionalization of the videogames sector in Emilia-Romagna, confirming the importance of this sector as a cultural factor and as an element of economic growth of the entire production system”.