Does Verstappen have more or less than half a minute lead at the finish? That is the big question ahead of the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix!

The hype is enormous, because it is time again for the first F1 race of the year. Secretly, though, it's a strange feeling. There is not that uncertainty mixed with hope that there normally is. In fact, everyone has already accepted that Verstappen will easily win his fourth title this year. That is of course, in principle, very dangerous. But yes, last year's dominance was so enormous and the winter test so promising that it can hardly go wrong.

Also yesterday in qualifying, Max was 'just' the fastest again. Others were faster in VT1, VT2, VT3, Q1 and Q2. But when push came to shove, VER put the pedal to the floor and planted his RB20 in P1. Leclerc was second, Russell third. The differences on paper are not very big, but in terms of feeling, they are much bigger. Because yes, normally Red Bull is even better in the races than in the qualifications. Or would there be a surprise after all…

Start

Verstappen leaves his spot without any problems and retains P1. Leclerc pushes around the outside for a while, but then holds back and lets the Dutchman go first. Russell retains P3, but Sainz loses a spot to Perez. Alonso, the McLarens and Hamilton join in. But yesterday's number 10, Nico Hulkenberg, immediately throws his good qualification in the dumps. Stroll also goes around and can start again together with the German at the back.

After a few laps we see the first overtakes. Norris passes Alonso, Russell passes Leclerc. So the Ferrari still doesn't seem to be the best rose tendon. Russell's Mercedes, on the other hand, is doing slightly better. The difference with Verstappen on the line after four laps is two seconds. So far, Russell is technically right that VER has half a second per lap in the bag compared to the rest.

Verstappen then pushes a bit and doubles the difference to four seconds in two laps. This is going to be a very long year for the rest. Russell in P2 leads a train containing Leclerc, Perez and Sainz. Behind that there is a gap to Norris in P6. Perez overtakes Leclerc for P3 on lap 7. Max Verstappen is now officially a four-time champion. If anyone has an idea for a fun one drinking game, we highly recommend it. This is going to be a loooong Formula 1 year.

Mid Race

Sargeant then stands next to the track, to emphasize once again that it is still 2023 and we are only calling it 2024 for form's sake. Leclerc is overtaken on the track by Sainz and then pits. Russell also makes an early stop. Perez stops a lap later and comes back onto the track behind the Brit. So he will still have to do some work to make it a 1-2 for Red Bull. But in round 14, PER goes for it and outpaces the best-ranked Mare. This makes him virtually second. Because Alonso and Albon – just like Verstappen – have not yet stopped, it is P4 for the time being.

Sainz passes Leclerc on the track for the second time on lap 17. A statement to the team that will replace him with Hamilton for next year. Finally, Verstappen enters. When he rejoins the track, the difference with Perez is 5.5 seconds. Not that much in itself, but Perez has of course already benefited from new tires for a few laps.

Sainz then also passes Russell and thus moves to P3. The Spaniard clearly has a better feeling in his Ferrari than his Monegasque teammate today. Russell appears to be managing an issue with his power unit, according to Mercedes. But Leclerc nevertheless does not pass.

Then you just have to wait and see if anything special happens. Verstappen gives Perez fifteen seconds in no time. Albon complains about his dashboard. Sargeant makes it a test session with a new handlebar. And Valtteri Bottas is doing his best to make an even longer pit stop than he ever did for Mercedes in Monaco. The Alpines are, if possible, even slower in the race than in qualifying. Ocon and Gasly drive alone for the troubled BOT and SAR, at an appropriate distance from the Hazen.

Russell then stops relatively early again for his second stop. Leclerc will follow later. Russell is not stressed. Norris comes charging but falls short of the Ferrari. Piastri tries to keep Hamilton behind him when the race resumes after his pit stop. But that fails. The Australian slips a little bit out of the corner and loses his place and some valuable time.

Zzz…zzz…zzz….What…huh? Intubate! Oh…Okay, here we are again. Just dozed off for a bit, sorry.

Sainz stops and if you are an optimist you could say that he opens the attack on Perez's P2. A few laps later Perez comes in. Remarkably, the Mexican opts for a set of softs. In F2 they were completely finished after 20 laps. However, Red Bull dares to go with exactly that distance to put both Verstappen and Perez on that tire. Now Verstappen has 17 seconds on Perez. But Checo only has two seconds on Sainz. The Mexican must therefore hope that this choice works for him.

Ferrari has also noticed the tire difference and is encouraging Sainz that the advantage is coming 'his way'. Leclerc has also joined Russell again and is pushing. A bit of poking, filling the mirrors. Ultimately, Russell makes a mistake and brakes. That makes it a Red Bull 1-2 and a Ferrari 3-4. After that it's Mercedes-McLaren-Mercedes-McLaren. A familiar sounding combination for older fans. The Astons complete the top 10. So nothing has really changed compared to the end of last year. Except Alpine has gotten even worse. And Haas F1 slightly better.

Finish

Despite the positive messages from Ferrari, Perez drives away from Sainz. Ferrari probably made a mistake in calculating when they would run out of soft tires. But Red Bull can then continue for 200 laps. At Visa Cash Grab they are outside the points, but the team still wants to opt for a position exchange between Tsunoda and Ricciardo. It seems a bit pointless on P13 and P14. But hey, you never know. However, the Ozzie must also actually attack Magnussen… That takes a while and so Yuki is angry at the radio.

Max Max super super Max is now quietly rolling towards the next victory. After next year he will have 100, but for now there are 55. Perez is doing exactly what Red Bull wants: not to pose a threat to Max, but to finish second. Sainz will be quite happy with a podium and a won duel with Leclerc. For the rest, no one will really remember this day in Bahrain for long…

Let's just hope that someone finds bizarre updates, it often rains heavily, or someone can steal pole from Red Bull in qualifying… Until then, the street party never ends. And even the best parties then become a kind of Ground Hog day.

Formula 1 Grand Prix Bahrain 2024: the full results

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

26 2 Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

18 3 Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferrari

15 4 Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

12 5 George Russel

Mercedes

10 6 Lando Norris

McLaren

8 7 Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

6 8 Oscar Piastri

McLaren

4 9 Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

2 10 Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

1 11 Zhou Guanyu

Kick Sauber

0 12 Kevin Magnussen

Hare

0 13 Daniel Ricciardo

RB

0 14 Yuki Tsunoda

RB

0 15 Alexander Albon

Williams

0 16 Nico Hulkenberg

Hare

0 17 Esteban Ocon

Alpine

0 18 Pierre Gasly

Alpine

0 19 Valtteri Bottas

Kick Sauber

0 20 Logan Sargeant

Williams

0

