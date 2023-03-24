The CDA politician Wim Hillenaar will be the new mayor of Maastricht, the city council announced on Thursday evening during a special council meeting. Hillenaar, born in Maasbommel in Gelderland, is a lawyer and was acting mayor of Land van Cuijk from the beginning of 2022 until last February. That is a merger of Boxmeer, Cuijk, Grave, Mill and Sint Hubert and Sint Anthonis. Before that, he was mayor of the municipality of Cuijk for eleven years. He will succeed the current mayor Annemarie Penn-te Strake (non-party) from July 1, who will then retire.

Last December, Limburg governor Emile Roemer opened the vacancy. Nineteen people, five women and fourteen men, had applied for the position. Among others, the names of Lilianne Ploumen (PvdA) and former governor of Limburg Theo Bovens (CDA) were circulating. A nine-member committee, together with Governor Roemer, chose Hillenaar behind closed doors. “Hillenaar is a mayor for all residents of Maastricht. He has the authority and warm appearance that the residents ask for,” said the chairman of the confidential committee to the ANP news agency.

“I think it’s fantastic to become mayor of such a beautiful city,” Hillenaar said in a first reaction to the local broadcaster 1Limburg. “The city of Maastricht has a huge attraction for me,” he says to ANP.

Penn-te Strake became mayor of Maastricht in 2015. Before that she was a judge and chief public prosecutor in Maastricht. She succeeded her predecessor Onno Hoes (VVD) after the city council had lost confidence in him. Hoes, currently acting mayor of Roermond, was discredited at the time due to revelations about his private life: he was spotted on dates with young men.