Formula 1 | Missile strikes do not prevent F1 competition – Mercedes team manager after a night-long meeting: “The track is probably a refuge in Saudi Arabia”

According to the BBC, the cancellation of the competition could have been a problem for drivers leaving the country.

Formula the number one race in Saudi Arabia will now be raced this weekend, even though just over 10 kilometers from Jeddah’s F1 track was hit by a plane crash.

The perpetrators of the air strike were the Yemeni Huthik rebels, who are being fought by the Saudi-led alliance in the Yemeni civil war.

On Saturday, F1 released a short press release confirming that Saudi Arabia was running according to the original schedule.

Representatives from the International Motorsport Federation (FIA), F1, race organizers and teams held a meeting that stretched the night before Saturday until the wee hours of local time.

After the meeting, it was announced that all the teams accepted the competition.

“We are aware [öljy- ja energiayhtiö] The attack on Aramco’s distribution station in Jeddah, and we will continue to liaise with the Saudi security authorities in both F1 and Fia to ensure that all necessary security measures continue to ensure the safety of all visitors to the F1 race in Saudi Arabia, ”the F1 organizers said in a statement.

Fian chairman Mohammed Ben Sulayem assured that the track and civilians are not targets of the Huth rebels.

Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff continued along the same lines in the British newspaper The Guardian by. According to Wolff, the meeting was good and the people in charge of the stables were insured for safety.

“It’s probably a refuge in Saudi Arabia right now that we’re competing.”

Also Red Bull team manager Christian Horner was confident that the race would be held.

“We compete.”

Significant a number of F1 drivers were concerned about their safety after the plane crash, but after receiving more information from their team commanders, they also accepted the competition, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to the BBC, part of the additional information was that if the race was not run, it would be more difficult for drivers and stables to leave the country.

Drivers are also not allowed to comment. Racefans site according to Alphataur’s F1 driver Pierre Gasly told French Canal + that a contract for driving had been reached, but he was not discussing it.

“All of us [F1-kuskien] it was important to discuss the situation, but I will not say anything more at the moment. I think it is important that everyone expresses their opinion and we are of the same opinion. ”