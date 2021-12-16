Formula 1 | Mercedes withdrew his complaint, Max Verstappen’s championship was confirmed

The stable informed about it on Thursday.

Mercedes The F1 team reports that it has withdrawn a complaint about the use of a safety car in the last gp of the season in Abu Dhabi. The solution means that Red Bull Max Verstappen the championship is finally confirmed.

The complaint, planned by Mercedes, related to the use of a safety car. At the end of the race, Verstappen managed to overtake Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, when the safety car came off the track so that the last lap was raced.

Mercedes interpreted the rules as meaning that all cars overtaken in a round should have been driven into their own seats before the safety car was removed. Had this been done, Hamilton would have driven the race to victory behind a safety car and won the world championship.

The race resulted in a solution where only the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen were allowed to drive, saving time and allowing the race to end.

Mercedes says it is pleased that the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has promised to investigate the case and develop its rules.

