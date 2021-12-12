Formula 1 | Mercedes team protests two highlights of Abu Dhabi’s F1 drama: at least the first one didn’t go through

According to Mercedes, two rules were violated.

Formula the number one championship match was followed up by the F1 jury. The Mercedes team made two protests over the events of the final stages of the race, the news site reports Motorsport.

The first decision of the F1 jury was announced at about 20.25 Finnish time: Mercedes’ appeal has been rejected. How the second protest will take place is not yet known.

According to Mercedes, Verstappen set out to overtake Hamilton too early. This protest has now been rejected.

The second protest involves the F1 race director Michael Masin to the decision that not all cars had to be in their own places when the safety car leaves the track just before the last lap. Thus, the top two got to race in the final round with Red Bull Max Verstappen overtook Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and drove to the championship.

These are F1 sections 48.8 and 48.12.

The Mercedes team said it would not comment on the matter until the protest was dealt with.

Its instead, a protest was commented on at the Red Bull stable. Verstappen stated For motorsportsthat “it kind of reflects the whole thing”. By this, the Dutchman meant that all sorts of protests and judgments had been made along the way.

Red Bull team manager Christian Horner said he was disappointed with the protest.

“But we trust the FIA [Kansainvälisen autourheiluliittoon]. ”

Supplemented on 12/12/2021 at 7:05 PM with comments from the Red Bull team. Supplemented at 21.35 with the first decision of the FIA.

