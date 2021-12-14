The Romanian Ministry of Defense plans to replace the remaining Soviet-made MiG-21 fighters with American F-16 aircraft. Used fighters can be bought in Norway, informs Defense News.

The Romanian Defense Ministry plans to purchase 32 F-16 fighters from Norway. Romanian lawmakers have to approve the purchase of aircraft under a contract worth about 454 million euros.

Related materials:

Romania has discussed the purchase of aircraft with several countries. The agreement with Norway provides for the payment of 354 million euros for aircraft and 100 million euros for logistics and equipment supplies from the United States.

The Norwegian side offered the planes to be decommissioned. The Royal Norwegian Air Force is replacing the F-16 with the fifth generation F-35A.

Defense News notes that the purchase of F-16 fighters will allow Romania to write off the remaining Soviet-made MiG-21 fighters. Earlier, some of the outdated aircraft were replaced by F-16s, which Romania bought from Portugal.

In November, Croatia signed a contract to purchase French Dassault Rafale fighters. Aircraft from the presence of the French Aerospace Forces will replace the MiG-21, which is operated by the Croatian Air Force.