Formula 1 | Lewis Hamilton’s former car was sold at a great price

The car with which Lewis Hamilton took the first victory in the Mercedes garage was for sale at the auction.

Formula 1 series the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton the Mercedes driven in the 2013 season was sold at a great price during the Las Vegas race weekend on Saturday. It tells about it, among other things Autosport.

In 2013, Hamilton took his first victory in a Mercedes W04 car in the Hungarian race. He also claimed the pole position ahead of the Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen.

During the season, Hamilton drove the same car to the podium three more times and finished fourth in the Drivers’ World Championship.

This is what the steering wheel of an F1 car looked like ten years ago.

The car was sold at RM Sotheby’s auction, and it clearly exceeded the price estimates. According to Autosport, the car was estimated to sell for 8–12 million pounds, i.e. 9.1–13.7 million euros.

In the end, the car changed hands for a whopping 15.1 million pounds, i.e. 17.2 million euros.

The auction also sold, among other things, a driving suit, which is believed to have belonged to an F1 legend for Michael Schumacher in 2003, winning the Italian competition. The driving overalls were sold for 102,000 pounds, i.e. around 116,000 euros.

F1 season the penultimate race will be run at 8 o’clock on Sunday morning Finnish time. Red Bull Max Verstappen has already secured his third consecutive world championship. Hamilton is third in the series.

The final round of the season will be held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday next week.

Hamilton drove the W04 car to the podium four times.