President of the Brazilian Association of Cannabis Industries talks about the benefits of medicinal use and calls for progress in legislation

Thiago Ermano Jorge, president of Abicann (Brazilian Association of Cannabis Industries), says that “the world has advanced” since, in 1938, it was instituted drug policy in Brazil. According to him, the absence of regulations and legislation on the use of cannabis medicinal “continues to feed cultural, social and racial prejudices”.

Congress debates PL (Bill) 399/15, which discusses the regulation of marijuana cultivation for medicinal and therapeutic purposes in Brazil. Today, interested parties need to apply to the Court to obtain permission and import products as natural persons.

In an analysis published by Abicann (complete – PDF – 413 kB), Jorge states that, on November 25th, “85 years of delays by the Brazilian State” in relation to the topic. According to him, “There is still a lack of support from public and private leaders” for the issue to move forward.

Jorge says that “the absence of regulations and legislation on cannabis, focused on its diverse audiences, continues to fuel cultural, social and racial prejudices”. That “maintains a state of violence, keeping silent about the veiled support for organized crime and, worse, preventing access to healthcare” and affects “lives of tens of millions of SUS (Unified Health System) customers”, he declares.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorizes the import of certain articles made from cannabis, but they were not regularized. In other words, their effectiveness, quality and safety were not evaluated by the agency.

“Regulations are necessary when a country does not understand the importance of universities studying cannabis genetics and breeding”, the text reads. “[Os países] They become hostages of the international market, get lost in calculating profit margins and do not observe market cycles. The medical cannabis market in Brazil is going through this moment”, he adds.

According to Jorge, consultants in the Brazilian market estimate that more than 400 thousand patients already use the cannabis medicinal, “Most of them use it sublingually”.

The president of the association says that “There is still a need to think about other forms of immediate administration of cannabis products for human and animal health”. He mentions some pathologies in which the use of the substance is beneficial, such as panic syndrome and fibromyalgia.

He states that “In addition to the body and nervous system, emotions are on the radar of researchers around the world about brain connectivity and the power to increase empathy and emotional perception among people who consume cannabis”.

Jorge cited Yone Monteiro, clinical psychologist and specialist in compulsive behaviors and family codependency, who says there is a “perception that cannabis not only acts on the physical side, but also on emotional pain issues”.

In addition to health, Jorge talks about the use of cannabis in other sectors, such as:

veterinary;

cosmetics;

food and drinks;

environmental regeneration.

“In summary of the analysis, we indicate that the learning curve of regulatory bodies, ministerial secretariats and the Federal Legislature is slowly growing and requires technical and social education for those who work and move the medical cannabis markets in Brazil”, the document reads.