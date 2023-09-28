Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 you can count on a wide range of accessibility options, taking up from this point of view what was done with the first two episodes of the series. Be careful, though: others will come too with an update expected in December.

First of all, it will be possible to adjust the challenge in various ways, choosing between different difficulty levels and applying some modifiers which will influence three aspects of the experience: Enemy Energy, Enemy Damage and Enemy Attention.

We will also see the return ofassisted pursuitseen for the first time in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will reduce the target’s maximum speed and expand the time window before escaping, which will occur automatically by pressing R3 while aiming the camera at a target.

There will also be no shortage of features autocompletion of Quick Time Eventsthe transition from repeated to prolonged presses and the barrage of web shooters, designed to reduce muscle fatigue.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 they can finally be modified shortcuts and game speed. The former will allow you to assign particular functions to the right or left button of the pad, including adjusting the speed to go down to 70%, 50% or 30% of normal.