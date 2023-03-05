Approximately 12 days ago, it was announced that one of the pilots of Aston Martin, Lance Strollhe would miss Formula 1 pre-season due to injury during a training session while riding his bike.

As the days passed after it was revealed the 24-year-old required surgery, the uncertainty of whether he would be ready for the 2023 season of the Constructors’ Championship began to emerge, finally managing to be for the free sessions with the British team.

In fact, Stroll, who is the son of Lawrence Strollowner of Aston Martin, exceeded expectations, and managed to qualify in eighth position for tomorrow at the start of the year at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grateful

Once qualifying was over, Lance Stroll, clearly moved, was congratulated by his friend from Esteban Ocon de Alpin and his teammate at Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso, before being interviewed by the Formula 1 public relations team, saying he was grateful for having recovered in time, and being able to compete.

“I’m so grateful to be here right now, I mean, like a week ago I was in a hospital bed, I couldn’t move, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t move both hands, I had broken a lot of bones, I came out of surgery. 12 days ago, and yeah, it was crazy to think about being here, and to think that I did 3 qualifying sessions, and just getting here overall, I’m so thankfulStroll commented.

Now we only have to wait to see the performance of Stroll, and Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin in this new year that is beginning, being one of the teams that has commanded the most respect from its rival teams, ensuring that they will be one of the rivals that will give the surprise in terms of being competitive.