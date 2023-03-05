“Due to the historical, cultural and artistic values ​​of the items, the ministry sent a request for the collection received to have its proper legal destination”, says the former minister. He also claims that the episode can be confirmed by letters sent to the head of the Office of Historical Documentation of the Presidency of the Republic.

The former minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, spoke this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) on the case of jewels from Saudi Arabia brought by the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Brazil. According to him, the previous management took the “appropriate measures” regarding the parts.

At the time, the jewelry was given by the government of Saudi Arabia as a gift to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. In a note, Bento reaffirms that he was not aware of the details of the items. Here’s the full (84 KB).

It also says that the “institutional nature” of the items was informed to the Federal Revenue with a document sent to the agency and also during the disembarkation of Bolsonaro’s entourage at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo.

According to the former minister, at the time, the ministry clarified the origin of the items “without any attempt to induce, influence or interfere” in the actions taken by the Revenue.

UNDERSTAND

The government of former President Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring diamond jewelry to Brazil without paying taxes. The pieces were valued at R$ 16.5 million. The information was published by the newspaper The State of S. Pauloon Friday (3.Mar).

The set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a Chopard certificate of authenticity. See photos of the jewelry here.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque, who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.