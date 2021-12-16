Formula 1 | Formula face Mervi Kallio leaves MTV

Kallio talks about it on Instagram.

Formula 1 broadcasts familiar sports reporter Mervi Kallio leaves his job on MTV. Kallio says on his Instagram account that Wednesday’s Scorecard broadcast was his last.

“I’ve got to do jobs I couldn’t even dream of. I’ve learned things I didn’t even know existed. The greatest gratitude is for the people I have been able to work with, whom I have met through my work and whom I have been able to meet, ”Kallio writes.

Kallio has worked for MTV since 2008. In recent years, he has been involved in making formula broadcasts on the same company’s C More payment channel as a depot interviewer.

Next year, Formula 1 broadcasts will be transferred to Nordic Entertainment Group (Nent), which will broadcast on Viaplay and V Sport. MTV has been showing formulas continuously for 25 years.

“This is annoying and a pity. F1 has been Maikkari’s DNA for a long time. It is a pity that we lost it, ”said MTV’s CEO Johannes Leppänen comments on the loss of the species in 2020.

Nent said earlier in Decemberthat future F1 broadcasts will be commented on by the two-time world champion of the sport Mika Hakkinen. The rest of the team will be released in January.

Correction 16.10. at 8.30. Fixed channel names from Viasat to the current V Sport format and added the name of the parent company Nordic Entertainment Group.