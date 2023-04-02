As if it had not been enough to crown the most hated characters in “At the bottom there is room”, fans of the América TV series have also demonstrated to save what they consider the best couple —possibly the only one— in all of Las Nuevas Lomas. After Kimberly’s false pregnancy, which has caused many to only want to see fiction through clips on YouTube and TikTok, those most attached to the program written by Gigio Aranda want the plot not to be affected by something nonsense. So what is the relationship they want to save?

The most “normal” relationship of “AFHS”

In the social networks of “In the background there is room”, some comments make it very clear: Mike and Macarena should not end because they have the calmest relationship in the series. Different users demand that “don’t ruin this couple” because they are “pretty healthy”.

Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” ask that love triumph between Macarena and Mike. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

After the jealousy scene, in which the “Blonde” has an exchange of words with the businessman Miller for having flirted with Dalila, the most faithful and intense followers of Peruvian fiction ask that the script not harm them.

Chapter 188 of “There is room at the bottom” will show Macarena’s jealousy over the rapprochement between Dalila and Mike. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

In fact, if we start to analyze all the current relationships in the series, almost all of them have been formed based on deceit and include infidelities. Apart from the courtship of ‘Maca’ and the ‘backward Gringo’, possibly Felix and Zulimar are the only ones who don’t hurt each other.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

To see “In the background there is room” there are two options. The first is via a television signal through the América TV signal. The second is online on the América TVGO website and the series’ official YouTube channel.

