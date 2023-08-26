Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo breaks his hand and will be replaced by Liam Lawson

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lawson will replace him this weekend at the Alpha Tauri.
Instagram by Lian Lawson and EFE
Lawson will replace him this weekend at the Alpha Tauri.
The Alpha Tauri pilot had an accident in practice this Friday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri), injured during the second free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix, fractured a metacarpal in his left hand and will be replaced by the team’s tester, the New Zealander liam lawson.
(In other news: ‘Verstappen could be prosecuted’: video raises alert among Formula 1 ‘fans’)
Ricciardo – like his compatriot Oscar Piastri (McLaren)- crashed in the third of the 14 corners on the Dutch track, causing an interruption, with a red flag, of the second free practice session.
(In addition: They reveal the cause of death of Bray Wyatt, a WWE star who died at the age of 36)
The likeable 34-year-old pilot from Perthwho returned to F1 to replace the Dutchman Nyck de Vries in Alpha Tauri, was transferred to a local clinic, where, after being examined, the aforementioned break in the left hand was verified; so he will not be able to continue participating in a Grand Prix in which Lawson, 21, will replace him. It will be the New Zealander’s debut in the premier class of motorsport.
(Also: Jenni Hermoso denounces pressure and puts Luis Rubiales in his place: “I was not respected”)
EFE
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Formula #Daniel #Ricciardo #breaks #hand #replaced #Liam #Lawson
Leave a Reply