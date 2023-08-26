Saturday, August 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo breaks his hand and will be replaced by Liam Lawson

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo breaks his hand and will be replaced by Liam Lawson

Close


Close

Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson

Lawson will replace him this weekend at the Alpha Tauri.

Photo:

Instagram by Lian Lawson and EFE

Lawson will replace him this weekend at the Alpha Tauri.

The Alpha Tauri pilot had an accident in practice this Friday.

See also  Águilas Doradas already has the replacement of Leonel Álvarez as DT

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri), injured during the second free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix, fractured a metacarpal in his left hand and will be replaced by the team’s tester, the New Zealander liam lawson.

(In other news: ‘Verstappen could be prosecuted’: video raises alert among Formula 1 ‘fans’)

Ricciardo – like his compatriot Oscar Piastri (McLaren)- crashed in the third of the 14 corners on the Dutch track, causing an interruption, with a red flag, of the second free practice session.

(In addition: They reveal the cause of death of Bray Wyatt, a WWE star who died at the age of 36)

The likeable 34-year-old pilot from Perthwho returned to F1 to replace the Dutchman Nyck de Vries in Alpha Tauri, was transferred to a local clinic, where, after being examined, the aforementioned break in the left hand was verified; so he will not be able to continue participating in a Grand Prix in which Lawson, 21, will replace him. It will be the New Zealander’s debut in the premier class of motorsport.

(Also: Jenni Hermoso denounces pressure and puts Luis Rubiales in his place: “I was not respected”)

See also  The 4 errors and success of Tigres in their 2-2 draw against Cruz Azul

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Formula #Daniel #Ricciardo #breaks #hand #replaced #Liam #Lawson

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Khaby Lame, the most followed Italian tiktoker in the world is in the new season of Fortnite

Khaby Lame, the most followed Italian tiktoker in the world is in the new season of Fortnite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result