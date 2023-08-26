Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo breaks his hand and will be replaced by Liam Lawson

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo (Alpha Tauri), injured during the second free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix, fractured a metacarpal in his left hand and will be replaced by the team’s tester, the New Zealander liam lawson.

Ricciardo – like his compatriot Oscar Piastri (McLaren)- crashed in the third of the 14 corners on the Dutch track, causing an interruption, with a red flag, of the second free practice session.

The likeable 34-year-old pilot from Perthwho returned to F1 to replace the Dutchman Nyck de Vries in Alpha Tauri, was transferred to a local clinic, where, after being examined, the aforementioned break in the left hand was verified; so he will not be able to continue participating in a Grand Prix in which Lawson, 21, will replace him. It will be the New Zealander’s debut in the premier class of motorsport.

EFE