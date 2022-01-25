2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button and his wife, ex-Playboy model Brittney Ward, have decided to get rid of their luxury home in Palm Springs, southern California, USA. The British racing driver and his wife have owned the property for less than two years writes realtor.com.

Button and Ward purchased the mansion in 2020 for $925,000 and have renovated the property. The new owner will have to pay $3.5 million for the house. The listing for the sale states that the property’s exquisite interiors are Spanish-style and look brand new.

The nearly 280 square meter house has white floors, walls and ceilings, with light wood details. The main mansion has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a bathroom, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a kitchen with a cooking island and a breakfast bar. The detached guest house has an extra bed and another bathroom. Other features of the property include hidden glass doors, as well as a backyard with hedges, a swimming pool and a summer kitchen.

In December, it became known that Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton sold a penthouse in the United States. For an object of three apartments with an area of ​​827 square meters, the new owner paid 49.5 million dollars. The name of the buyer was not disclosed.