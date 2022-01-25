Washington will send Moscow this week written responses to Russian proposals for security guarantees and will wait for the reaction of the Russian authorities. This was announced on Monday, January 24, by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a speech at a seminar. The broadcast was on Twitter State Department.

The foreign minister noted that the United States will share documents with Russia this week and expects NATO to do the same.

“Then we will see how Russia reacts, whether it sees a basis for continuing the dialogue, for continuing to follow the path of diplomacy, which, of course, is (for us – Ed.) The preferred course,” the head of the State Department said.

Earlier in the day, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US would consult with allies before responding in writing to Russian security proposals. According to him, the American authorities are receiving feedback from them and will include it in their written response.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said January 21 after meeting with Blinken in Geneva that Washington had agreed to provide Moscow with written responses to security guarantee proposals next week.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the same day that Russia would make “serious political decisions” if the US and NATO response on security guarantees was disappointing. At the same time, Ryabkov noted that the role of diplomacy in any case remains central.

White House press secretary Jan Psaki indicated that the United States, in written proposals it will send to Russia, will describe Washington’s vision of how countries can strengthen each other’s sense of security.

Negotiations on security guarantees were held in three stages in January. On January 10, a meeting of the Russian and US delegations took place in Geneva. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels, and on January 13, consultations ended at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.