The Brazilian Grand Prix He left several controversial moments between teammates from the same team. The most prominent was among Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez and Max Verstappen, who did not give up the position to the Mexican. But the Red Bull drivers weren’t the only ones to have a moment.

At Ferrari, Carlos Sainz did not give up the position to charles leclerc, for whom fourth place was enough to tie with Pérez Mendoza in the Drivers’ Championship. However, a better position would have helped the Monegasque to get ahead of the man from Guadalajara for the last race of the year.

In the case of the Italian team, there was no order as there was in Red Bull and that Verstappen did not follow her. About, Mattia Binotto, head of Ferrari, gave the reasons why they decided not to make the change of positions. “We knew that the investigation was going on because of what happened in the safety car with Yuki Tsunoda“.

“We were, to tell you, satisfied but without reaching a conclusion. It would have been risky, because a 5-second penalty, for example, would have meant that Carlos lost more than one position,” said the Maranello boss and reiterated that they thought first in the battle in the Constructors’ Championship with Mercedes that in the fight of leclerc with Perez.

“It was certainly better to maintain the positions and distances on the track,” he added, referring to the pace they had Fernando Alonso and Verstappen behind Leclerc. Despite the result of Ferrariwith the double podium for the Silver Arrows the difference was shortened to 19 points, so everything will be defined in Abu Dhabi.

Finally, Binotto defended the decision in Q3 in sao paulo from placing intermediate tire to leclerc. “With such weather conditions, it’s a lottery. I think that those kinds of mistakes, in such a lottery situation, always happen and they are mistakes that can become a correct decision. It’s e. weather change that, maybe a minute later, it could happen”, finished.