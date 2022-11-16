Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has just been launched, but there are already some interesting indicators, Steam And Twitchto understand not so much the progress of the game, which will have to be verified in the medium / long term, but at least the very high interest of the users.

As mentioned, the first data is the number of contemporary players on Steam, which according to what SteamDB has already reached around 400,000 units. The number is inevitably destined to grow in the next few hours, given that we are close to the launch and many will still be downloading it.

Be that as it may, it is currently the third most played game on the platform, behind only the ubiquitous Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2.

Ranking of the most played on Steam at the time of writing this news

Another figure that indicates the very high impact of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is the number of spectators contemporaries on Twitch, which is traveling towards 600,000 units. It is currently the most viewed category on Twitch, above Just a Chat, Grand Theft Auto V and Valorant.





Most viewed on Twitch at the time of writing this news

In this case it should be specified that part of the success could have been created by the publisher’s marketing investments, but it is fair to say that we are still talking about a highly anticipated game, which moreover follows Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 by a few weeks, the one that is preparing to become one of the best-selling chapters of the franchise, if not the best-selling ever.